Hello there and thank you

First of all, thank you for your interest in this little tool.

This tool was made to keep track of your mood during the entire year, using pixels. You can load this page every day and select how you're feeling. The tool will keep track of your mood and give you a visual for how you've felt during the year.

If you use different browsers or computers, you can import/export your calendar too.

While the idea for this tool is not new at all, I've never seen this format online before. I hope you enjoy it.

About the author

My name is Alejandro AR (@kinduff) and I enjoy making little tools that help people out.

Thanks for passing by.